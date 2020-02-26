Suspected Eastvale burglar arrested after Ring doorbell camera helps officials identify him

Victor Manuel Lopez, 27, was arrested after burglarizing a home in Eastvale on Feb. 24, 2020. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

A 27-year-old suspected burglar was arrested after Eastvale home surveillance video helped identify him, authorities said Tuesday.

Victor Manuel Lopez of Chino Hills was arrested for allegedly breaking into an Eastvale home Monday, after surveillance video from a Ring doorbell camera helped authorities identify him, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to an in-progress residential burglary in the 5500 block of Cambria Avenue around 9 a.m., according to the department. The responding deputies saw a backyard window smashed, along with other evidence of a burglary.

Deputies conducted a sweep but the suspect had left the home before their arrival, officials said.

A multi-agency investigation found that Lopez was staying at a motel in the 2300 block of South Grove Avenue in Ontario, where authorities found and arrested him.

Lopez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and his bail is set at $300,000, county booking records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to county records.

Anyone with information can call the Jurupa Valley Station at 951-955-2600.