Eastvale man, 69, arrested on suspicion of committing sex acts with minor under 14

Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a 69-year-old Eastvale man accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a minor.

George Holcomb is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation began on March 13 into a report of a lewd act on a child that occurred the same day in the 26000 block of Barton Road in Loma Linda, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators discovered evidence of multiple crimes against a minor under the age of 14 years old and identified George Holcomb as the suspect, the news release stated.

On March 14, Sheriff’s Department personnel served a search warrant at a home on French Trotter Drive in Eastvale and interviewed Holcomb.

He was arrested following the investigation and booked on suspicion of oral copulation to a minor under the age of 14, showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor, and possession of obscene matter depicting a minor in a sexual manner.

Holcomb is being held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.