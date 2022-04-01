For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are checking out great deals on fixed price menus from restaurants on dineLA’s spring 2022 list.
- Fanny’s at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for movie star food and cocktails in a gorgeous space combining Old Hollywood and modernism.
- Pup-friendly Kombu Sushi‘s new location in Arts District for a journey through crispy rice, spicy rolls and delicious nigiri, complete with dog meet up happy hour on the patio.
- City Cruises by Hornblower for a sunset dinner cruise that won’t break the bank featuring classic American fare and views of the Southern California coast.
For more weekend adventures and past episodes, follow Andy @AndyKTLA and Samantha @KTLASam on Instagram.