For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are checking out great deals on fixed price menus from restaurants on dineLA’s spring 2022 list.

Fanny’s at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for movie star food and cocktails in a gorgeous space combining Old Hollywood and modernism.

Pup-friendly Kombu Sushi‘s new location in Arts District for a journey through crispy rice, spicy rolls and delicious nigiri, complete with dog meet up happy hour on the patio.

City Cruises by Hornblower for a sunset dinner cruise that won’t break the bank featuring classic American fare and views of the Southern California coast.

