Eaton Canyon trail closures extended through May 31, L.A. County says

Visitors stream into and out of Eaton Canyon Natural Area on Sunday, which prompted park officials to close trails for the rest of the holiday weekend.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has extended the closure of Eaton Canyon through the end of the month after overcrowding this past weekend prompted officials to temporarily shut down the popular hiking spot in Altadena.

The agency made the announcement Tuesday, the same day the trails were initially scheduled to open back up.

A reopening date is now set for Monday, June 1, according to a statement on the department’s website.

The trailhead, parking lot, nature center and all gates will remain closed off to the public until then as well.

Eaton Canyon trails were shut down on Sunday due to a high volume of hikers, many of whom were not wearing a facial covering or practicing social distancing, as required under county rules, according to the department.

That was despite a team of trail monitors, park staff and L.A. County sheriff’s personnel patrolling the area and reinforcing the public health directives designed to slow the spread of COVID-19

In addition, visitors were entering the area through access points that were temporarily closed or unauthorized for use, officials said.

“Given this behavior, the County had no choice but to close the trailhead and trail,” the statement read.

Officials noted that people were putting themselves and the staff at risk by not following the rules.

“At LA County Parks, we believe that the health and safety of our trail users, park guests, team members, and community are the top priority,” the statement said. “Therefore Eaton Canyon will be closed immediately on May 24 through May 31, 2020.”

Many trails in the county remain open, and hikers are invited to explore the Parks and Recreation website to find other options.