A speeding driver crashed into a power pole in Echo Park late Thursday leaving thousands of people without power.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vin Scully Avenue.

The driver had been speeding when they sheared a fire hydrant and then crashed into a power pole, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were sent to the scene to repair the damage that left about 2,700 people without power.

The repairs were expected to be completed around 4 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.