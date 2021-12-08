Echo Park woman sues LAPD after alleged ‘brutal assault’ by officers near protest

An Echo Park resident has alleged in a federal lawsuit that she was brutally assaulted by Los Angeles police officers while observing a protest near her home in March.

Becca Standt, now 22, was at a “considerable distance” from the protest, standing in an alley behind her home, when LAPD officers “came charging through” and “without any warning, direction, or commands, violently and forcefully struck and pushed her to the ground, causing her to strike her head and sustain severe head injuries,” her lawsuit alleges.

When Standt tried to get up, the officers “continued to push her to the ground,” causing more injury, her lawsuit claims. “Ms. Standt fell backwards and struck her head on the concrete, stating that afterward she ‘couldn’t hear anything and everything went pretty blurry.’”

Standt’s lawsuit — filed last week in federal court against the city, the LAPD and unnamed individual officers and police supervisors — claims that before the “brutal assault” in the alley, Standt had tried to leave the neighborhood in her car to get away from the protest but police had blocked the roads and wouldn’t let her out.

