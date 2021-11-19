Eco-friendly dome built into Topanga hillside hits the market for $1.6M

Blink and you might miss the newest home in the mountains of Topanga. Finished this year, the eco-friendly dome was built into the hillside and recently hit the market for $1.6 million.
Protruding out of the rock-laden landscape, the two-story home was designed to be resistant to earthquakes, fires and floods.
Soil covers the top of the residence and surrounds it on three sides, serving as a natural insulator. According to the builder, the interior hovers around 75 degrees regardless of the weather outside, cutting heating and cooling costs by around 80%. There’s less need for maintenance as well, since only one side is exposed to the elements.
Despite being partly underground, the home still receives sunlight through a series of sliding glass doors. The living room opens to a patio on the main level, and upstairs, the primary suite expands to a scenic deck overlooking the canyons below.
