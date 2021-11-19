Eco-friendly dome built into Topanga hillside hits the market for $1.6M

Built this year, the two-story dome is covered by soil on three sides.(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices via L.A. Times)

Blink and you might miss the newest home in the mountains of Topanga. Finished this year, the eco-friendly dome was built into the hillside and recently hit the market for $1.6 million.

Protruding out of the rock-laden landscape, the two-story home was designed to be resistant to earthquakes, fires and floods.

Soil covers the top of the residence and surrounds it on three sides, serving as a natural insulator. According to the builder, the interior hovers around 75 degrees regardless of the weather outside, cutting heating and cooling costs by around 80%. There’s less need for maintenance as well, since only one side is exposed to the elements.

Despite being partly underground, the home still receives sunlight through a series of sliding glass doors. The living room opens to a patio on the main level, and upstairs, the primary suite expands to a scenic deck overlooking the canyons below.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.