California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who terms out in 2026.

He made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t come from money, power, or influence. I’m running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one — because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change,” he wrote.

In a nearly four-minute-long video, Thurmond speaks on homelessness, income inequality and falling rates of home ownership.

“California should be a place where everyone has a chance to succeed, no matter who you are or where you’re from, and together, we can make that a reality,” he said.

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis previously announced her run for the state’s top job earlier this year.