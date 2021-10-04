Efforts continue to clean massive spill that closed several O.C. beaches, left birds and marine life covered in oil

Efforts to clean up a massive spill that has closed several beaches, and left birds and marine life covered in oil off the Orange County coast continues Monday.

Officials say the damaged pipeline that allowed approximately 126,000 gallons of oil to spill into the ocean is no longer leaking.

The pipeline is connected to an oil platform located about 6 miles offshore known as Elly, which is owned by Houston based Amplify Energy.

“We currently have divers on location at the potential source site. We are investigating the source and potential cause,” Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said Sunday.

Elly sits in federal waters off the Los Angeles County coast and processes crude oil production from two other platforms.

The spill was first reported Saturday and had left a plume of oil about 6 miles long from Huntington Beach to Dana Point, as of Sunday afternoon.

Officials estimated the spill to be about 13 square miles in size.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the response and has deployed several miles of booms into the ocean to contain the spill.

Skimming boats and cleanup crews are also trying to limit damage from the largest oil leak since 416,000 gallons spilled from an oil tanker off the coast of Huntington Beach in 1990.

Beaches in Huntington, Newport and Laguna will be closed Monday.

“There shouldn’t be anybody swimming. We are proactively trailing the beach and notifying people to get out of the water,” Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said Sunday.

Clumps of oil washed ashore over the weekend at the Talbert Marsh, which is home to about 90 species of birds, according to the Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy.

Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center personnel are working to help oil-covered animals as they are brought in from the beaches and coastal areas.

The public is asked not to try to help clean any animals themselves.

“We’re asking people to avoid going to the beach and to not touch the animals… because it is toxic,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said.

People are instead asked to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 877-823-6926.

Huntington Beach city officials said crews had deployed over 2,000 feet of skimmers and floating barriers by Sunday afternoon at seven wetland locations in an attempt to corral the oil.

The spill also prompted the cancelation of the final day of the Great Pacific Airshow. Officials say the decision to cancel the popular event was made so that the city, along with the Coast Guard and state agencies, could focus on the cleanup and investigation of the oil spill.

Developments on the spill can be monitored at socalspillresponse.com.

In partnership with federal, regional, & local response entities, clean-up efforts are underway on an approx. 6 mile oil spill along our coast. Responsible party, Amplify Energy Corp, to assist with clean-up.



For info about closures & volunteer ops: https://t.co/VN1y6N3Hlt pic.twitter.com/1CfYrRvknX — City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) October 4, 2021