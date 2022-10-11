Move over pumpkin spice lattes; a new eggnog drink has made its debut.

The Eggo waffle company has teamed up with craft distillery Sugarland’s Distilling Co. to create a new version of the famed holiday drink.

The companies created Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream, “a decadent rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes,” Kellogg’s, the parent company of Eggo, announced on Tuesday.

“We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved evening me time,” Joe Beauprez, the marketing director for Eggo, said in a statement.

Kellogg’s said the alcoholic drink pairs perfectly with the Eggo’s Thick and Fluffy Waffles topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

The limited-time drink will be available at select retailers nationwide during the holiday season. Customers can visit the Sugarland website to see which retailer near them may have the new item in stock.

Customers must be 21 years old or older to purchase the drink.