El Dorado Fire burns 7,300 acres 3 days after pyrotechnic device at Yucaipa gender reveal party ignited flames

A massive blaze continues to burn Monday near Yucaipa area-homes three days after officials said a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device ignited the fire during a gender reveal party at a park.

The El Dorado Fire was only 7% contained after charring about 7,368 acres of the San Bernardino National Forest near the west Yucaipa and Oak Glen communities, according to authorities.

The flames picked up around 3:30 a.m. Monday after briefly calming down at midnight, officials said.

“The fire dropped off of Yucaipa Ridge toward the Pine Bench area overnight,” said an update on the U.S. Forest Service website InciWeb. “A large plume dominated column collapsed yesterday afternoon, pushing back down into the fire and spreading fire in several directions.”

The blaze pushed south across Yucaipa’s northeast edge, triggering changes to evacuation orders, according to the update.

“Fire continues to back down Yucaipa Ridge toward Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls, but remains mid-slope on the ridge above those communities,” the website said.

Air quality officials asked those affected by the heavy smoke rising over the Inland Empire to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.

Residents can receive emergency alerts from San Bernardino County by signing up through the county website. The Red Cross has also set up a reception site for evacuees at the Yucaipa Community Center at 34900 Oak Glen Road.

With more than 600 firefighters battling the blaze, authorities have not confirmed damages to homes or any injuries.

According to Cal Fire, the party that ignited the fire around 10:20 a.m. Saturday was held at El Dorado Ranch Park.

The flames spread north from the location to Yucaipa Ridge, which separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city of Yucaipa, Cal Fire said.

The agency urged caution, saying that “it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire” during hot and dry weather.

Officials provided no further details about the gathering but warned that “those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

It’s not the first time a gender reveal party ignited a massive wildfire.

In 2017, a stunt in which an off-duty Border Patrol agent in Arizona shot a target revealing the baby’s gender sparked a 47,000-acre wildfire. It caused more than $8 million in damages, officials said.