El Dorado Fire consumes 12,610 acres as crews work to contain its spread for a 6th day

After exploding six days ago in Yucaipa, the El Dorado Fire has ripped through 12,610 acres and destroyed four homes as of Thursday.

The fast-moving blaze forced thousands to flee their homes as a crew of more than 1,200 firefighters converged on the blaze, working to stop the flames from spreading and wreaking more destruction. The fire was 23% contained Thursday.

Fanned by Santa Ana winds that complicated firefighting efforts in an unstable atmosphere, the fire grew on steep terrains, sometimes running uphill and spotting further out as crews drew lines with fire retardant around the blaze. On Wednesday, the shift in winds meant most firefighting efforts were focused on the ground as smoke choked the air and made for poor visibility.

A wall of flames advanced on the western edge of Forest Falls and crews focused on defending homes in the area.

In nearby Oak Glen, the blaze destroyed four homes and damaged another two. It tore through six outbuildings, completely destroying them and damaging four more.

The plan Thursday was to keeping building containment lines to stop the flames’ spread to the north and west towards Angelus Oaks. Meanwhile, others will be working to mop up and secure fire areas in and around structures, officials said on the InciWeb page.

Resident Steve Gardner escaped the Apple Fire just weeks ago and had to leave his Oak Glen home again as the El Dorado Fire raged, this time returning to find rubble and a melted truck.

“Clothes are gone but those can be replaced, even my business equipment can be replaced. But some of the sentimental stuff really can’t,” Gardner said Wednesday.

He ended up finding his wedding ring that he was forced to leave behind— completely melted in the inferno.

The massive fire was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that sparked flames at a gender reveal party during scorching hot temperatures Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Residents in the red portion must evacuate immediately. Areas in the yellow are under evacuation warnings.

Evacuations Orders

The human-caused fire has forced thousands to evacuate, with more orders issued for new areas nearly each day as the fire grew. Here are the areas under mandatory evacuation orders:

Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls

East of Bryant from Highway 38 to Yucaipa Boulevard, then east on the boulevard’s intersection with Bryant to Freemont Street, south to Grande View Drive, then along Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Road to include all areas of Hidden Meadows, and east to Edgar Canyon Road.

The portion of the Cherry Valley Community that is north of Orchard Street to the County Line, and East of Nancy Avenue and west of Beaumont Avenue.

All residents north of Valley of the Falls Drive along Highway 38 to Onyx Summit, including the Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Jenks Lake Area. Those fleeing that area had to drive north to Big Bear because Highway 38 was impacted by fire.

Evacuations warnings

Those living in areas under evacuation warnings can voluntarily leave right away or stay and prepare to flee immediately if orders are issued. But residents who need additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now, officials said. Here are the areas under warnings:

East of Beaumont Avenue to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area, north of Cherry Valley Boulevard to County Line Road.

North of Oak Glen Road, west of Bryant, south of Highway 38, east of Garnet.

Road closures

Highway 38 between Bryant Street in Yucaipa and Onyx Summit.

Bryant Street Between Highway 38 and Carter Street.

Oak Glen Road between Pine Bench Road and Cherry Croft Drive.

Cross Streets East of Bryant Street Between Yucaipa Boulevard and Highway 38.

Wildwood Canyon Drive between Mesa Grande and Oak Glen Road.