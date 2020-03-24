El Monte man extradited to L.A. from Mexico faces murder charges in killing of pregnant wife

An El Monte man extradited to Los Angeles from Mexico is facing murder charges in the 2018 killing of his pregnant wife, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Octavio Curiel Martinez allegedly shot Ana Maria Nuñez, 37, to death at her home in El Monte on Aug. 29, 2018. Authorities said she was six months pregnant, and neighbors told KTLA she had four children.

The name of Nuñez’s unborn son was listed in coroner’s records as Jesus Nuñez.

Octavio Curiel-Martinez is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

After the fatal shooting, prosecutors allege, Martinez shot at his father and mother at their house in El Monte. He is accusing of firing at them while two children were also inside the home.

No one was injured in that second incident.

Martinez’s family members found his wife dying from gunshot wounds at her home, according to the FBI.

“Fearing for the safety of Martinez’s wife, family members drove to her residence in El Monte,” the FBI said in a statement. “Martinez’s pregnant wife was discovered at the scene. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.”

Nuñez and her unborn child were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Martinez, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned in a Pomona courtroom Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities first identified him as a suspect the day after his wife’s murder. But he managed to flee the country and evade capture for several months.

Homicide victim Ana Maria Nunez, 37, of El Monte, pictured in a photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 8, 2019, nearly a year later, he was arrested in Mexico before being extradited to L.A. on Jan. 3, according to prosecutors.

The DA’s office announced Tuesday he faces criminal charges including murder, murder of a human fetus, attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited structure and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

He has also been charged with two counts each of assault with a firearm, injuring a spouse and child abuse, as well as three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child by endangering health.

The criminal charges also include a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and allegations of using a handgun, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Martinez could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.