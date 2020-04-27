El Monte offering $10,000 grants to dozens of small businesses on 1st-come, 1st-served basis

Volunteers in masks and gloves watch as a woman loads her bag of groceries at a food bank opened in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 20, 2020 in El Monte. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP/Getty Images)

As many as 55 small businesses in El Monte financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive a $10,000 grant from the city on a first-come, first-served basis, officials announced Sunday night.

Businesses can apply starting Monday at 9 a.m. through El Monte’s virtual City Hall, authorities said. They must meet the following requirements:

Located within the El Monte city limits

Employs fewer than 20 people, including the owner

Operational for at least one year

Must have or register for a DUNS number, a nine-digit ID for businesses

Officials will review applications for eligibility. The city’s website has more information on the review process.

The El Monte City Council approved the one-time grant program to support local businesses during this crisis, according to the city.

Local, state and federal authorities have offered billions in loans and other assistance to small businesses restricted or shut down by the pandemic, but many continue to struggle.

A group of Southern California businesses, including two in nearby South El Monte, sued the governor and dozens of other officials last week over the shutdown orders, arguing that they should be allowed to open as long as they follow federal health and social distancing guidelines.