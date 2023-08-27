It could not have ended any better.

The El Segundo 12U All Stars won the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon in the most dramatic style possible: a walk off home run.

Louis Lappe stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning to deliver the game-winning home run; he led the entire Little League World Series with 5 home runs throughout the tournament.

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe, right center, celebrates with manager Danny Bole, left center, and teammates after hitting a solo walk-off home run off Curacao’s Jay-Dlynn Wiel during the sixth inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. California won 6-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo walk-off home run off Curacao’s Jay-Dlynn Wiel during the sixth inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. California won 6-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Lucas Keldorf (9) follows through on a double off Curacao’s Sean Serverie, driving in two runs, during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe and Finley Green (4) touch the bust of Howard Lamade as the team celebrates after defeating Needville, Texas 6-1 during the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif., fans cheer the team on against Needville, Texas, during the second inning of the U.S. championship baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe (19) celebrates with teammates on the way back to the dugout after his three-run home run against Needville, Texas, during the fifth inning of the U.S. championship baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski during the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

While the boys from SoCal got off to a hot start – leading 5-1 by the bottom of the fourth inning after an RBI single by Crew O’Connor – Curaçao’s Nasir El-Ossais hit a grand slam in the 5th to tie the game at 5 runs each.

And while the Caribbean-based team seemed to be heating up, Lappe’s walk off home run nullified any chance of a comeback in extra innings.

The boys will return home on Monday, and a parade is set to be held in downtown El Segundo following their arrival.