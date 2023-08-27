It could not have ended any better.
The El Segundo 12U All Stars won the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon in the most dramatic style possible: a walk off home run.
Louis Lappe stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning to deliver the game-winning home run; he led the entire Little League World Series with 5 home runs throughout the tournament.
While the boys from SoCal got off to a hot start – leading 5-1 by the bottom of the fourth inning after an RBI single by Crew O’Connor – Curaçao’s Nasir El-Ossais hit a grand slam in the 5th to tie the game at 5 runs each.
And while the Caribbean-based team seemed to be heating up, Lappe’s walk off home run nullified any chance of a comeback in extra innings.
The boys will return home on Monday, and a parade is set to be held in downtown El Segundo following their arrival.