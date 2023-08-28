The El Segundo 12U All Stars are returning home as world champions after winning the Little League World Series on Sunday.

Two events will be held in El Segundo to celebrate the team’s win, with the first happening on Monday afternoon.

The Little League World Series champs are scheduled to return to El Segundo on Monday, where they will be greeted with a homecoming celebration. The team will be driven in a caravan down Imperial Highway to El Segundo Boulevard in El Segundo, according to the team’s Facebook page.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to attend and showcase their team pride. Guests are encouraged to wear team colors and clothing and bring balloons and pets to the celebration.

For those who can’t attend the event on Monday, another celebratory parade will be held of the team on Sept. 12 at noon.

Guests interested in attending are encouraged to follow the team’s Facebook page for more details.

The team won the coveted title after player Louis Lappe stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning to deliver the game-winning home run.