Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front door left open.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two people, identified only as an elderly man and woman, dead inside the home.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the Sheriff’s Department has not specified if foul play is suspected.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and will identify the two people.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigation Division at 909-387-3589. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.