Police are searching for the burglars who ransacked a Bel-Air home and left an elderly couple injured late Friday night.

Officers received calls of a burglary in progress on the 1300 block of Casiano Road around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, both injured.

Possibly as many as three suspects rushed into the victims’ home as they were watching TV, marking the start of an ordeal that would last for hours.

The husband was reportedly struck several times in the head during the break-in. The couples’ son later arrived at the home after police and paramedics were dispatched.

A woman who lives near the victims describes them as kind, friendly and dedicated to family.

“They’re lovely neighbors and it’s unfortunate to hear what’s going on,” said Amy Rahbar. “I did meet their son this morning and he was very concerned and upset.”

A violent home invasion robbery left an elderly couple injured in Bel Air on April 28, 2023. (ANG News)

Rahbar said the couple’s son told her the burglars broke into his parents’ home around 8 p.m. Friday night.

“His mom was watching TV and she had the door cracked open,” said Rahbar. “They put a bag over her head and they went in for four hours and they bleached everything for fingerprints. They took off with the safe from the house. All internet was stripped down and everything was bleached.”

The couple has several small grandchildren who often stay at the house. Rahbar says luckily, the grandchildren were not visiting during the home invasion.

The couple sustained non-life-threatening injuries and did not require transport to the hospital. It’s unclear how much cash or valuables were taken from the home.

The suspects remain at large as police continue investigating the case. Authorities have been searching the neighborhood for surveillance footage, hoping to track down a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.