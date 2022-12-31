An elderly San Marino couple is recovering after they were held at gunpoint, zip-tied for more than three hours and robbed in a home invasion Friday night.

Four robbers in ski masks broke in through a locked French door at the home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane at about 9 p.m. and restrained the residents, then forced them to lie near the front door while they ransacked the home for an hour and a half, the San Marino Police Department said in a news release.

The bandits disconnected telephones, internet and security cameras and left at about 10:30 p.m., police said.

The victims, meanwhile, were left restrained, though the husband managed to crawl to the garage, where he screamed for help until a neighbor heard him at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The neighbor freed the couple, who suffered minor injuries. Police did not find any robbers remaining at the home, but the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has additional information, they should contact Detective Ruiz at 626-300-0726.

An anonymous tip may be submitted with CrimeStoppers on their website or by telephone at 800-222-TIPS.