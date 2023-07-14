An elderly man died days after a relative was seen choking him in his Long Beach home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Long Beach police responded to the incident in the 2600 block of Fanwood Avenue around 12:10 p.m. June 8.

Responding officers found a woman inside the home leaning over the victims with her hands around his neck, police said.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old Jennifer Dail, was taken into custody and the Long Beach Fire Department treated the victim.

The man, identified as 83-year-old James Brooks, was alert, had no signs of serious injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim required 24-hour medical care and Dail was caring for him at the time. A second caregiver called 911 when she saw the suspect choking the victim inside his home.

Later, the victim complained of pain to his throat and his health rapidly declined, police said.

The victim was found unresponsive in his home on June 14 and was eventually determined dead.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, with the cause described as sequelae neck and body compression, records indicate.

Dail had been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, but detectives will meet with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to possibly amend the charges against her, police said.

Dail’s bail was set at $1 million.

No further details, including the exact relationship between Dail and Brooks, were released.