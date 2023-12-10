Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault of an elderly man in Beverly Hills that may have been racially motivated.

According to a media release from the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning on calls of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Responding officers found an elderly man who had sustained a laceration on his head after being struck with a belt, according to BHPD.

“During the commission of the crime, the suspect made anti-Semitic statements to the victim,” Beverly Hills police said.

The victim, who was accompanied by his wife at the time he was assaulted, was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not require further medical attention, officials said.

A man claiming to be the victim’s son posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his parents were on their way to shul — the Yiddish word for synagogue — when the attack was carried out.

Included in the post was a picture of a bloody shirt allegedly belonging to the victim.

The suspect was witnessed fleeing the scene by law enforcement officials, who quickly detained him.

He has been identified as Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, of Los Angeles.

According to Beverly Hills authorities, Silagi is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, elder abuse and a hate crime.

He is being held on $100,000 bail and is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

“This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.