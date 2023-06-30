A man is dead after he was involved in a fatal bicycle crash in Ventura on Friday.

Around 10:43 a.m., California Highway Patrol authorities responded to reports of a solo bicycle crash on the eastbound lanes of Rancho Drive, just west of Del Norte Road.

Police say 74-year-old Michael Chambiss of Ojai was traveling on Rancho Drive when he lost control of the bike and collapsed onto the asphalt roadway.

Chambiss was unresponsive when medical personnel arrived. He was transported to Ojai Valley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Area office at 805-662-2640.