91-year-old man dies after being hit by electric scooter in Venice; DUI arrest made: LAPD

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of DUI in connection with a crash involving an electric scooter in Venice that resulted in the death of a 91-year-old man, police said Tuesday.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk on Lincoln Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when a motorized scooter struck him, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

He received medical aid but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not identified the victim as his next of kin had not been notified yet, LAPD said late Tuesday morning.

Two people aboard the scooter at the time — a male rider and a female passenger — were both ejected from it and onto the sidewalk following the collision, according to LAPD.

The suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old James Cody Skene, remained at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into jail early the following morning.

He was initially held on $100,000 bail but has since been released after posting bond, inmate records showed.

No further details were immediately provided.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222, or — if after hours and on weekends — 877-527-3247.

Tipsters can leave a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lapdonline.org.