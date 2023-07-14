Police respond to a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on July 13, 2023. (ANG)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed an elderly man and hospitalized another man in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Santa Rosalia Drive.

Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on July 13, 2023. (ANG)

A witness at the scene said she had been driving down the street when she saw the two people down in the roadway and called for help.

First responders arrived and transported the victims to local hospitals.

One of the victims, described by the Los Angles Police Department as an 85-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 40-year-old male victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

No suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions were immediately available.