One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead in Whittier on Saturday.

Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found unconscious and no longer breathing. CPR and lifesaving measures were administered, but the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s identities have been released at this time.

Authorities say the suspect and the victim may have been involved in some sort of neighborly dispute before the fatal incident.

Details remain limited as authorities continue investigating the case.