Elderly man robbed in Diamond Bar home invasion

The 23800 block of Sunset Crossing Road in Diamond Bar, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A Diamond Bar man in his 90s was targeted by home-invasion robbers on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crime unfolded just after 2 p.m. in the 23800 block of Sunset Crossing Road.

At least two robbers with at least one handgun between them were believed to have carried out the robbery, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. D. Chi said. The traumatized victim was not immediately able to provide a detailed suspect description to deputies.

The robbers fled with an unknown amount of cash and other valuables, the sergeant said.

Paramedics examined the victim due to complaints of pain, but he did not appear to have suffered significant injuries, Chi said.

No further details were available as the investigation remains in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Walnut-Diamond Bar Station at 626-913-1715. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.