An elderly victim was hospitalized after possibly being assaulted by a rape suspect wanted for a series of attacks targeting older women in East Los Angeles.

The victim, 84-year-old Angelica Fieros was hospitalized after being attacked, beaten and mugged on July 15, just outside her front door.

The suspect, believed to be 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia, stole her purse, keys, and vehicle before fleeing the scene during the early-morning attack.

Angelica required facial surgery as she recovers at Los Angeles General Medical Center.

Garcia is wanted in connection with six assaults in the L.A. area, including 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez who was brutally beaten in her garden on the same day as Angelica.

“We see her come out of her sister’s apartment, face full of blood,” said a neighbor who witnessed Angelica’s attack. “She was crying. He punched her in the face several times. She fell to the floor. She was screaming for help and he had taken her purse and her keys to her apartment.”

Angelica Fierros, 84, in a family photo after the attack.

The East Los Angeles apartment complex where Angelica Fierros was assaulted on July 15, 2023. (KTLA)

The East Los Angeles apartment complex where Angelica Fierros was assaulted on July 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Angelica and Maria Fierros seen in a family photo.

KTLA’s Rick Chambers speaks with Maria Fierros outside of her East L.A. apartment on July 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

The assault happened in the apartment complex’s parking area. The landlord told KTLA the locks to Angelica’s sister’s apartment were immediately changed after the assault.

The suspect, however, returned to the scene of the crime the next day.

“Actually, the next day, he came back and took her car,” the witness said.

Just moments before the attack, Angelica’s sister, Maria, was with her outside that morning. Maria had walked back to the apartment to grab some medicine, moments before Angelica was brutally beaten.

Maria tells KTLA she saw her sister all bruised up and blood was everywhere, even coming out of her mouth.

Angelica and her family believe Garcia was the suspect responsible for the attack and theft. They said Angelica recognized him from news reports covering the attack on Rosalina Martinez that same day.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

Rosalina Martinez was attacked in East Los Angeles on July 17, 2023.

During Martinez’s assault, Garcia repeatedly punched her in the face before pulling down her pants and underwear, authorities said. She was attacked less than a mile away from Angelica’s location.

Los Angeles police have not confirmed that the two assaults are connected but are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Angelica was discharged from the hospital on Thursday but she has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Angelica with medical expenses.

Authorities released photos of Garcia and described him as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray shorts, and white shoes with red laces. He was also seen carrying a black satchel with “Gucci” written in red lettering on the bag.

Jail records indicate Garcia has been arrested several times before. He was last booked on suspicion of felony assault two years ago and was eventually released, records show.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station at 323-264-4151.

Anonymous can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477