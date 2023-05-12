An elderly woman was found dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chino.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision on Euclid Avenue, just south of Pine Avenue around 8:23 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Karin James, a 79-year-old Ontario resident, dead at the scene.

James was walking on Euclid Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle driving southbound on the 16700 block, police said.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large. No suspect or vehicle description is known at this time.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, security camera footage, or any additional information about the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Baas at Kbaas@chinopd.org or call 909-334-3148.