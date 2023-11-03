Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for help identifying an elderly woman found in Chinatown.

The patient, believed to be approximately 90 years old, was recently found on North Broadway, hospital officials said. The circumstances were not released, but efforts to identify her have been unsuccessful thus far.

The woman is 5-feet tall, weighs 91 pounds, and has “salt/pepper” hair and brown eyes. A photo released by the hospital shows her apparently awake in bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dayanira Diaz, a social worker at Los Angeles General Medical Center at 323-409-3377.