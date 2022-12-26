An elderly woman thwarted a Christmas Day armed robbery in Westminster by pepper spraying the suspect as he tried to steal her purse, police said.

The incident unfolded early Sunday as the woman went for a walk before celebrating the holiday.

She was in the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue when a man on a bicycle rode up to her, brandished a gun and demanded her purse, “instead of exchanging joyful Christmas wishes,” Westminster police said in a news release.

“Not wanting to relinquish her purse, especially on Christmas, the victim took out her pepper spray and used it on the suspect,” police said.

The would-be robber rode away on his bicycle and remains at large.

He is described as being in his 30s, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build “chiseled” face and “pointy” nose, and was wearing a black beanie, a black jacket with white lettering, black pants and a backpack. His bicycle was teal in color, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime or the would-be robber, is asked to call the Westminster police watch commander at 714-548-3767 or detective bureau at 714-548-3773.