Authorities are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a man who assaulted an elderly woman as she was working in her garden in the East Los Angeles area over the weekend.

The victim was working in her yard in the 1000 block of Fraser Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when she was approached from behind by the suspect, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, repeatedly punched the victim in the face before pulling down her pants and underwear, the spokesperson said.

A neighbor eventually came by and scared the suspect, who initially fled on foot before getting on a bicycle that was nearby.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray shorts, white shoes with red laces, and a red satchel that was wrapped around him.

There were no recent reports of similar attacks in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.