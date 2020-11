Many races throughout the U.S. remain undecided Wednesday as record voter turnout was seen all over the country — including in California, which saw about 12.7 million ballots cast prior to Election Day. Votes are being processed in the Golden State, but results won’t be certified for weeks.

KTLA’s Courtney Friel reports from Downey for the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Nov. 4, 2020.