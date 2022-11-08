Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Results will be posted to this page once polls close in California at 8 p.m. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council.

The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against U.S. Representative Karen Bass, both of whom are vying to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti who cannot run for re-election due to term limits. In the Los Angeles sheriff’s race, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna is challenging incumbent Alex Villanueva.