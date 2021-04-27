Electrical vault explosion injures 4 in Hollywood area: LAFD

An explosion caused by an electrical vault injured four people in the Hollywood area early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The blast was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 6198 Franklin Avenue near the 101 Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Two people were taken to a hospital, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, according to LAFD. The other two people declined transport to hospitals.

Fire officials warned that the explosion may have knocked out power for some residents in the area.

Police and fire investigators responded to the scene to investigate.

It’s unclear what sparked the blast and no further details were immediately available.