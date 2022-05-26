A Los Angeles man was arrested Thursday for allegedly uploading child pornography to a social media site, and detectives are searching for additional victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force that child sexual abuse material was uploaded from Los Angeles using social media this month, police said.

The LAPD identified 50-year-old Francisco Lopez, an aide at an elementary school in Los Angeles, as a suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday.

Police did not reveal Lopez’s home address, which is where he was arrested, nor did they identify the school where he works.

He will face a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material, police said, and they believe that additional victims have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wesley Lin at 562-624-4027.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.