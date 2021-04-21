Elementary school students welcomed back to class in Riverside

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elementary school students were welcomed back on campus Wednesday in the Riverside Unified School District.

All students will be wearing masks and desks will be spaced 3 feet apart, RUSD Assistant Superintendent Tim Walker said as children arrived at Jefferson Elementary School Wednesday morning.

The district is implementing a phased reopening plan with middle school students returning to class on April 28, and high school students returning May 3.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News