‘Elf on the Shelf’ experience returns to Pomona Fairplex with holiday joy

Those looking for some holiday cheer can head over to the Pomona Fairplex this weekend, as the Elf on the Shelf‘s Magical holiday Journey is now back.

This year’s attraction features newly upgraded scenic displays, a Christmas village, ice-skating rink, and of course the signature walk-through journey of Christmas from an elf’s perspective.

Tickets are $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults, and the event runs through Jan. 2, 2022. More info can be found at the event’s website here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 6, 2021.