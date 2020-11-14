‘Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey’ drive-thru opens in Pomona

The “Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey” immersive drive-thru experience opened Thursday at the Fairplex in Pomona.

Guests can enjoy a one-hour experience that combines a light spectacle, toy-repair workshops, a scavenger hunt and gingerbread villages as they follow along the storyline to help repair Santa’s sleigh.

Ticket prices start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults and are being sold online. The experience runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 14, 2020.