Eligible Californians will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at CVS pharmacies

Starting next week, eligible Californians will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at specific CVS pharmacies, the company announced Tuesday.

Around 81,900 doses from the federal government will be distributed to about 100 CVS pharmacies across the state.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden’s administration officials said they will be speeding up the vaccine rollout by sending 1 million vaccine doses directly to pharmacies, in addition to freeing up more doses for states to distribute.

CVS will be getting a total of approximately 250,000 doses and rolling in-store vaccinations out across 11 states beginning Feb. 11.

Vaccinations will be provided by appointment only, and Californians will be able to book them online starting Feb. 9. Those without online access can contact customer service at 1-800-746-7287.

Participating CVS pharmacies will be in the cities of Agoura Hills, Chula Vista, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Los Angeles, Modesto, Newport Beach, San Diego, Ventura and others.

“Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in California will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout,” CVS said.

“As more supply becomes available the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations,” CVS said in a news release.

CVS was already getting doses, through a federal partnership, and administering them to people in nursing homes. As of Jan. 25, CVS teams had given the shots at 8,000 facilities nationwide, including in California.

That effort will continue as vaccinations begin at the pharmacies.

CVS isn’t the first pharmacy in the state to offer the shots. Albertsons, RiteAid, Pavilions and Ralphs pharmacies have all joined county-operated sites in administering shots in Southern California.

