Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters during a rally at Eastern Market as Super Tuesday results continue to come in on March 3, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren has decided to drop out of the presidential race after failing in her attempts to bridge the Democratic Party’s left and right flanks behind her progressive policy agenda, multiple officials said.

She will make the announcement later Thursday.

The senior senator from Massachusetts briefly led the 2020 field last year, but she suffered crushing defeats in the first states to vote and could not recover. She ultimately suffered an embarrassing third place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday.

Warren’s departure leaves the nomination race a battle between two white men in their 70s — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — far from the far more diverse field that began the race.

