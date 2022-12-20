Officials with the South Pasadena Police Department are investigating whether a member of Elon Musk’s security team was involved in a recent case of vehicular assault.

The incident, according to a department news release, unfolded on Dec. 13, at around 9:50 p.m. when an officer responded to the 700 block of Mission Street on reports of assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle.

At the location, police contacted a 29-year-old man from Connecticut who said he had just exited the northbound 110 Freeway and stopped in a parking lot on Mission Street to use his phone.

That’s when another vehicle pulled directly in front of him, blocking his path, the 29-year-old told police.

The driver of that vehicle exited and approached the man, accusing him of following his car on the freeway.

According to police, both parties captured video during the dispute.

Then, as the driver was leaving the parking lot, he struck the 29-year-old victim with his vehicle.

Officials said that the victim never identified the driver, nor did he suggest that the altercation was anything but a coincidence.

“On Thursday, December 15, 2022, South Pasadena Police learned the suspect involved in this case is believed to be a member of Elon Musk’s security teams,” the news release stated. “Detectives do not believe Mr. Musk was present during the confrontation.”

Authorities said they are reviewing evidence and video footage of the incident and are working to contact Musk and his security team for statements.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Catalina Valdez at 626-403-7284.