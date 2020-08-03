Elsmere Fire: 100-acre brush fire sparks in Santa Clarita; evacuations ordered, northbound 14 Freeway closed

Evacuations were in place and the northbound 14 Freeway partially shut down as crews battled a brush fire in Santa Clarita Monday afternoon.

The flames covered nearly 100 acres in the area of the freeway and Newhall Avenue as of 2:15 p.m., growing nearly 90 acres in half an hour, the city of Santa Clarita said in a tweet.

The blaze, being dubbed the Elsmere Fire, had a high potential to spread, officials said.

Evacuations were in place south of Dockweiler Drive, north of Newhall Avenue and south of Valle del Oro. An evacuation warning was in place for residences north of Valle del Oro.

‼️ADVISORY: BRUSH FIRE. EVACUATIONS being called between Dockweiler & Newhall Ave up to Valle del Oro. #ElsmereFire #Newhall pic.twitter.com/w3H8WblmEC — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 3, 2020

The northbound 14 Freeway was shut down at the 5 Freeway interchange, and the southbound 5 Freeway transition onto the northbound 14 was also closed.

Aerial video showed it was burning on the south side of the freeway, away from homes. Large plumes of smoke were billowing north across Santa Clarita.

Firefighting crews from the Angeles National Forest were responding to assist Los Angeles County firefighters, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SANTA CLARITA: NB SR-14 AT NB I-5, ALL NB LANES BLOCKED; SB I-5 TRANSITION TO NB SR-14 CLOSED; AND NB I-5 TO NB SR-14 TRUCK ROUTE CLOSED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 3, 2020

UPDATE (1:50 p.m.): The fire is reported to be approximately 10 acres in size as of 1:50 p.m. with a high growth potential. — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) August 3, 2020