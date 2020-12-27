Emergency alert sent to phones for missing man last seen in downtown L.A.

Authorities on Saturday were searching for a missing 46-year-old man who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles.

Andre Henri Jackson seen in an undated photo provided by CHP.

California Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert, sending emergency alerts to residents’ phones in the Los Angeles area.

The missing man, Andre Henri Jackson, was last seen around 12 p.m. Friday near Grand Avenue and Pico Boulevard.

He was wearing a black jacket and black pants, blue shoes and a gold chain around his neck.

“Jackson suffers from medical condition(s) and may become disoriented,” CHP said in the alert.

Anyone who sees Jackson is asked to call 911.

Authorities provided no further details on the case.

Law enforcement agencies can request a Silver Alert for the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of people who are 65 or older or those with disabilities and who officials believe could be in danger, according to CHP.

SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles County

Last seen near: S Grand Ave and W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles@LAPD77thSt IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/pa4xfxQ5yc — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 27, 2020