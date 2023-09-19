Applications for Los Angeles’ Emergency Renters Assistance Program will be available to residents beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The program was designed to help eligible residents who owe back rent since the time of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to stop people from being evicted.

The idea is that more evictions would only add to the city’s homeless population.

The City Council and Mayor Karen Bass approved the controversial Measure ULA, also known as the “mansion tax,” earlier this year to fund rental assistance programs and build affordable housing.

The measure places a 4% sales tax on any property worth more than $5 million, and a 5.5% sales tax on any property worth over $10 million.

Here is how to qualify for the assistance:

Must be a resident of Los Angeles

One or more individuals within the household have experienced a loss of employment, reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship between March 2020 and now

Have unpaid rent due to current landlord for any month(s) between April 1, 2020, through now

Household income is at or below 80% of the area median income

The application system can be accessed online at housing.lacity.org or by phone at 888-379-3150. Operating hours are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The application period ends at 6 p.m. Oct. 2.