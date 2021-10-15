Emergency shelter at Pomona Fairplex housing unaccompanied migrant children set to close in November

An emergency migrant shelter at the Pomona Fairplex will close its doors and end all operations next month after six months in operation.

The shelter opened May 1 along with some 200 other facilities across the country.

Since its opening, the shelter, which had a capacity of 2,500, has housed tens of thousands of children and teenagers. More than 8,000 have been reunited with family members or sponsors in the U.S., according to a statement from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose district includes Pomona.

The fairplex was the second emergency intake site in Los Angeles County to aid in efforts to temporarily house unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom were fleeing violence in Central America and seeking to reunite with relatives in the U.S. The first shelter at the Long Beach Convention Center opened in April and closed in July.

