A Delta airlines crew member was taken to the hospital after an emergency-slide deployed inside the aircraft on Saturday.

The Los Angeles bound flight, which originated in New York, initially had to divert to Salt Lake City due to a mechanical issue. While the maintenance issue was quickly resolved and the plane was still on the ground, passengers were brought back aboard. That’s when the slide was accidentally deployed, according to a Delta spokesperson.

The crew member was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and has since been released.

“In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they were re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologize for the delay to their travel plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the spokesperson added.

The flight later landed at LAX without incident.