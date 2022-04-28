An investigation is underway Thursday into a violent carjacking in Encino that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened around midnight near the 5500 block of Newcastle Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, described as a 38-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

At some point during the carjacking, the victim was shot by the carjacker, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Authorities were not able to provide a suspect description.