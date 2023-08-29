Police are searching for three home-invasion robbers who targeted a residence in Encino Monday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aqueduct Avenue near Haskell Avenue.

Police investigate a home-invasion robbery in Encino on Aug. 28, 2023. (RMG News)

Investigators believe the three intruders entered the home and fled with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Video showed Los Angeles Police Department officers gathering evidence at the scene.

It was unclear if the residents were inside the home at the time.

The suspects were described as three men wearing all black. They were believed to be armed.

Police said no arrests have been made.

There were no reports of injury resulting from the incident.