‘Enough is enough’: Riverside and Orange county D.A.s, victims’ families call for action against fentanyl poisoning

Loved ones of fentanyl poisoning victims were in attendance at a news conference Wednesday held by the Riverside and Orange county district attorneys, who called for lawmakers to take action against fentanyl poisonings.

“Enough is enough,” Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer said at the briefing. “We are literally fighting to protect our streets.”

Spitzer had announced in November that his office would now be able to charge convicted drug dealers with murder if they manufacture or sell drugs — including fentanyl — and someone dies as a result.

Fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed across the nation over the last few years, with drug overdose deaths fueled by fentanyl hitting a record high in late 2021.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on Jan. 12, 2022.