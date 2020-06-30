ER doctor charged with sexually assaulting 4 women in incidents dating back to 2016: L.A. County DA

An emergency medicine doctor has been charged with assaulting four women in incidents dating back to 2016, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Anshul Gandhi, 34, was charged with four counts of sexual battery, officials said.

The incidents mostly occurred in Gandhi’s apartment, officials said.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 36-year-old woman in October 2016. Two months later, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman after a holiday party, officials said.

In July 2018, Gandhi allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman who he brought to his apartment. In the latest incident, Gandhi allegedly sexually assaulted a 31-year-old colleague in December 2019.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, and prosecutors were recommending that his bail be set at $100,000.

Gandhi faces seven years in prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, who arrested Gandhi in January, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He previously worked as a contract emergency room physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but left the services of the hospital following his arrest, the newspaper reported.